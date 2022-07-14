CONSCIOUS ORBS DANCING OVER KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA

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I took hours of video with my phone of this incredible phenomena one evening a few weeks ago from approximately 3:00am to 5:00am in the early skies over Kissimmee, Florida. I will be uploading many more of these, and other phenomena that I capture virtually on a nightly basis. Every time I look at these skies I see and capture video of a variety of unexplainable activities. Please share comments! More to come...