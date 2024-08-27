BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blindspot 124 Ukraine bans Russian Orthodox Church, is Russia at war with the AntiChrist/Dajjal as it welcomes refugees fleeing Woke West!?
20 views • 8 months ago

Blindspot 124 - Ukraine bans Russian Orthodox Church, is Russia at war with the AntiChrist/Dajjal as it welcomes refugees fleeing Woke West!?


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

24/8/24


  • Woke West ongoing assault on Free Speech as France arrests founder of Telegram
  • Russia eases entry and residence requirements for people fleeing Woke West
  • Project Ukraine update - how the Russian Orthodox Church has been banned
  • WWII Kursk Lessons clearly not learnt
  • NCACC - no South African RDM 155mm shells for Poland - fears of transfer to Ukraine
  • Mbombe 6 - Paramount, South African weapons manufacturer APCs, deployed in Ukraine
  • South Africa - regardless of GNU, local government state failure continues, Johannesburg - ten mayors in eight years

We open with an update on the Woke West’s ongoing assault on Free Speech…

russiaww3ukrainekamala harrisantichristdajjalwoke ideologyrussian orthodox church banned
