Blindspot 124 - Ukraine bans Russian Orthodox Church, is Russia at war with the AntiChrist/Dajjal as it welcomes refugees fleeing Woke West!?
Buiteboer // From Bunker 42
24/8/24
- Woke West ongoing assault on Free Speech as France arrests founder of Telegram
- Russia eases entry and residence requirements for people fleeing Woke West
- Project Ukraine update - how the Russian Orthodox Church has been banned
- WWII Kursk Lessons clearly not learnt
- NCACC - no South African RDM 155mm shells for Poland - fears of transfer to Ukraine
- Mbombe 6 - Paramount, South African weapons manufacturer APCs, deployed in Ukraine
- South Africa - regardless of GNU, local government state failure continues, Johannesburg - ten mayors in eight years
We open with an update on the Woke West’s ongoing assault on Free Speech…