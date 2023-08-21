SHOCKING 'FLASH MOB' theft hits Nordstrom as crime rates SKYROCKET across America

Glenn Beck





August 21, 2023





Glenn and Stu review shocking footage of a crowd of masked people robbing a Nordstrom in Los Angeles. According to reports, these criminals walked away with up to $300k in stolen goods. But these incidents aren't just happening in deep blue cities like LA. Soft-on-crime laws around the nation have led to a rise in theft across the nation and Glenn and Stu tell personal stories of how it has become dangerously common even in small towns. But Glenn also warns that the answer CANNOT be a government strongman: "there is no such thing as a 'temporary dictator.'"





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCKZbOgPOzc