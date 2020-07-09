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CAN VITAMIN C BOOST IMMUNITY?? - How to boost immunity naturally.
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20 views • July 09, 2020
ROLE OF VITAMIN C IN BOOSTING IMMUNITY
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- How to boost immunity naturally.
Vitamin C, also called ascorbic acid is an essential micronutrient for humans. one of the most widely consumed dietary supplements in the world. It is a potent anti-oxidant and a co-factor for many enzymes in our body. Vitamin C holds a reputation as an immune system booster. As an antioxidant, vitamin C fights free radicals in the body which helps prevent many cancers and heart disease, and promotes healthy aging.
Support Us on Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/medsimplfied
- How to boost immunity naturally.
Vitamin C, also called ascorbic acid is an essential micronutrient for humans. one of the most widely consumed dietary supplements in the world. It is a potent anti-oxidant and a co-factor for many enzymes in our body. Vitamin C holds a reputation as an immune system booster. As an antioxidant, vitamin C fights free radicals in the body which helps prevent many cancers and heart disease, and promotes healthy aging.
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