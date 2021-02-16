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Fraud Vitiates Everything !!
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40 views • February 16, 2021
It's a known principle of justice that if a law is based on fraud it's invalid and unconstitutional. That principle is even more important if such laws have consequences for the health of children and the elderly who are unable to fight for their rights. Refuse to wear masks and remind any police officer that harasses you of the oath they took to defend peoples rights.
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