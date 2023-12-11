Create New Account
Be Brave! James O'Keefe asks us All, What do we Really Have to Lose?
What is the cost of bravery, versus the upside? James O'Keefe answers someone in the crowd, questioning him, on what he really has to lose by being courageous. 

Let's all stand up for truth and make this world a better place for our children. 

#jamesokeefe #bravery #speech 

