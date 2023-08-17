Create New Account
OMG journalist reveals illegal voter registration in Fulton County, GA.
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

Our OMG journalist describes his undercover reporting that reveals possible illegal voter registration in Fulton County, GA. GA State Law makes it a crime to put false information on a voting registration for any primary or general election § 21-2-562

We have an exciting update on this story tomorrow..... with revelations that will SHOCK YOU.


Stay tuned #OMG

https://twitter.com/OKeefeMedia/status/1692278539272487119?s=20

big tech censorshipvoter fraudomgelection fraudelection integrity2020 election theft

