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CLASS ACTION LAWSUITS FOR ALL THOSE WHO INFRINGE ON OUR RIGHTS!
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326 views • May 20, 2020
Mirrored from: Mother Of All Bombs!
Start video at minute 5:00
Take the forms that are given via templates and start filing law suits against all those in government and minions of government that infringe on your rights and are trampling on the Constitution!
Let's do this en-mass NOW!
Mother Of All Bombs!
SCHOOL TEMPLATE: https://www.lawfulamerica.com/letter-...
OUR TEMPLATES (more coming) https://ssbamerica.com/category/templ...
Start video at minute 5:00
Take the forms that are given via templates and start filing law suits against all those in government and minions of government that infringe on your rights and are trampling on the Constitution!
Let's do this en-mass NOW!
Mother Of All Bombs!
SCHOOL TEMPLATE: https://www.lawfulamerica.com/letter-...
OUR TEMPLATES (more coming) https://ssbamerica.com/category/templ...
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