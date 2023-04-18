Miles Guo: We have gone through all these hellish trials, so we’ll never be lonely again! Cherish freedom, cherish your family and fellow fighters, there is nothing more important than this!

https://gettr.com/post/p2eq93l0e2d
4/17/2023 Miles Guo on the phone: We have gone through all these hellish trials, so we’ll never be lonely again! Cherish freedom, cherish your family and fellow fighters, there is nothing more important than this!
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #StatueofLiberty #unrestrictedwarfare
4/17/2023 郭文贵先生来电：我们经历了人间的所有地狱般的考验，所以今后谁都不会孤独！珍惜自由，珍惜家人和战友，没有什么比这更重要的！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #自由女神像 #超限战
