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Protesters converge on the Cotopaxi Prosecutor's Office in Ecuador to demand the release of Leonidas Iza. The Confederation of Indigenous Peoples is calling for an uprising following the arrest of the organization's leader.
Leonidas Iza is a leader the indigenous people's movement in Ecuador. Today he was arrested by police, following protests against fuel prices.