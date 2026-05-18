Netanyahu spent years for US president 'stupid enough' to start Iran war - senator, Chris Van Hollen

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Netanyahu spent years hunting for US president 'stupid enough' to start Iran war — senator
Trump told the country last year that he had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment program, Senator Chris Van Hollen reminded.
His DNI head Tulsi Gabbard testified that they have no evidence that Iran wants to resume it.
But nevertheless, Trump got dragged into this war, the senator noted.
💬 "Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he'd been waiting 40 years for somebody to go to war with him in Iran. He found a president stupid enough to do it. I blame Donald Trump for that decision."