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Quick chat on mind blowing 5G video re Particle Physicist Dr. Katherine Horton from 2019!
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134 views • June 25, 2021
Katherine Horton video 2019 was before covid. Much of what's played out re covid and sheep behaviour she describes with her thoughts of the future. Please watch her video here
https://eraoflight.com/2020/04/04/this-particle-physicist-believes-that-5g-is-a-directed-energy-weapon-designed-for-control/
https://eraoflight.com/2020/04/04/this-particle-physicist-believes-that-5g-is-a-directed-energy-weapon-designed-for-control/
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