Today's Top Stories..Unraveled!
Renegade Media
Published Yesterday

We've got a new show for you hosted by Bruce Poppy and Robert Imbriale where we will take a look at the top stories and dig deeper into them so that you can make sense of what we are being told!

Our special guest is Lewis Herms, the creator of the Truth Tour. He adds even more context to the stories we will discuss in this episode!

Get more information on the Truth Tour: https://TruthTour.net

