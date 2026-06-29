🚨🇺🇸 Palantir co-founder Peter Theil's secret global elite's club list leaks online



A hidden collection of internal records from a secret society for powerful figures in US politics, finance, and technology was left exposed online, revealing the names of more than 222 global elites registered for an off-the-record retreat.



▪️ Dialog is a private, invite-only network co-founded by billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel in 2006. It convenes US officials, foreign government figures, and Silicon Valley executives at annual retreats where they discuss topics ranging from cult-building and sex to prepping for World War III.



▪️The leak wasn't a hack — the files sat behind a misconfigured page requiring just an email and no password. The Pentagon has now opened a security review, as a club that hid its members for 20 years just handed a target list to every spy agency on earth.



😨 Among the members are:



▪️ General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe

▪️ Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

▪️ Senator Ted Cruz

▪️ Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale

▪️ Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Rep. Jim Himes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee

▪️ Prince Turki al-Faisal, former head of Saudi intelligence

▪️ Senior figures from Google, hedge funds, private equity, and ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt



🤔 What do they discuss



The 2026 Dublin retreat includes sessions titled:



▪️ "Navigating WWIII"

▪️ "Battlefield Technologies"

▪️ "Bring Back Nuclear"

▪️ "Build-a-Cult" moderated by the founder of the Christian networking site Pray. com

▪️ "Build-a-Party" run by a former White House national security official

▪️ "How's Your Sex Life?"

▪️ "Money (Does?) Buy Happiness"



The leaked registration list shows that none of the registrants used government email addresses. All registered with personal or corporate accounts, placing their attendance outside email systems subject to public-records laws.



Registrants repeatedly predicted AI will reorder work, war, and belief within years.



Several foresee mass labour displacement and a swing back toward unions and government programmes; others predict an "AI winter," domestic terrorism targeting data centres, or religious revival provoked by the disruption.



Dialog also collected sensitive data — including political leanings and matchmaking preferences — promised never to be shared.



That was exactly what leaked.



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