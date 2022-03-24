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Cannabis Lab Testing with PathogenDX
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40 views • March 24, 2022
Mr. Milan Patel leads the strategic vision, financial health and global growth of PathogenDx,a biotechnology innovator based in Tucson, Arizona, developing diagnostic solutions to address viral, bacterial and fungal infection or contamination.
Summary:
How to test #cannabis efficiently
Health VS Regulation
Cost Effective VS Efficiency
#MoldToGold
#Hemp latent virus
Preventing bad sh*t from happening
#BestPractices
The #TalkingHedge interviews Milan Patel CEO and Co-Founder at PathogenDx...
https://youtu.be/nCWD9WuPhNU
Summary:
How to test #cannabis efficiently
Health VS Regulation
Cost Effective VS Efficiency
#MoldToGold
#Hemp latent virus
Preventing bad sh*t from happening
#BestPractices
The #TalkingHedge interviews Milan Patel CEO and Co-Founder at PathogenDx...
https://youtu.be/nCWD9WuPhNU
Keywords
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