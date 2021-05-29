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2010 X-Factor Winner Altiyan Childs Reveals the World's Secret Religion: Satanism [15.04.2021]
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168 views • May 29, 2021
Note: Altiyan Childs only have ONE video on his channel...
Truth teller Altiyan Childs about Freemasonry Satan Cult
Confirmation videos:
Who Control and Rule the World? Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Filmmaker Jason Jones about 'Out Of Shadows' documentary.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbQpk4PxXy2a/
--
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Altiyan_Childs
https://www.facebook.com/altiyanchilds9
https://twitter.com/altiyanofficial
https://twitter.com/altiyan_childs
https://twitter.com/altiyanjchilds
https://7news.com.au/the-morning-show/altiyan-childs-reveals-where-it-all-went-wrong-after-the-x-factor-and-how-he-turned-his-life-around-c-1372122
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8817367/The-X-Factor-winner-Altiyan-Childs-45-resurfaces-decade.html
https://au.lifestyle.yahoo.com/x-factor-altiyan-childs-reappears-10-years-after-win-224038720.html
https://open.spotify.com/artist/73cuOVlIlH9I4uYQ9oD5Lw
https://xfactor.fandom.com/wiki/Altiyan_Childs
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/437130707564109669/
--
2010 Australian x factor winner Altiyan Childs exposes freemasonry
Deborah Hardman - 419 subscribers
Truth teller on free masonry satan cult.
https://youtu.be/XhBs6HpFKs8
--
Altiyan Childs Exposes Freemasonry
64,154 views•May 2, 2021
Ryan Zehm - 15.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y7G5CKX0je0
https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanZehm/videos
--
Altiyan Emailed Me: An Email From Altiyan Childs
2,960 views • May 12, 2021
https://youtu.be/E_Xti9kQRa8
A SEARCH FOR TRUTH: https://beyondthepoles.com/?p=241
--
Who REALLY Runs the World? | A Marine Reacts... | Altiyan Childs Freemasonry Follow Up
4,672 views•Streamed live on May 6, 2021
CHRIS THRALL - 59.7K subscribers
Join me, former Royal Marine Chris Thrall, as we look deeper at the recent video 'X-Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion' by Altiyan Childs ??????
https://youtu.be/LvB6De_6VpE
--
Original Video: https://youtu.be/bZ4NTdSK5ac
--
Altiyan Childs - X-Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion
Joined Nov 1, 2018 - 908,566 views
912,609 views • Apr 15, 2021
https://youtu.be/bZ4NTdSK5ac
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVu3hl-6a14nCoWZfcszYA/about
--
Altiyan Childs
Send any genuine queries to [email protected]
Royalty free music from
http://www.FesliyanStudios.com
&
Machina by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
-------------------
Source:
X Factor Winner Reveals Worlds Secret Religion and Society by Altiyan Childs
12,017 views•May 25, 2021 - 5:17:11 min
https://youtu.be/3-oJorybxAc
by: Denae
Altiyan Child original video
https://youtu.be/bZ4NTdSK5ac
Check out my video
Jesus saved me from new age practices https://youtu.be/2Gz32zXmHZs
Jesus LOVES you
#Jesuslovesyou #xfactor
X Factor winner reveals worlds secret religion
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=+x+Factor+winner+reveals+worlds+secret+religion
--
Truth teller Altiyan Childs about Freemasonry Satan Cult
Confirmation videos:
Who Control and Rule the World? Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Filmmaker Jason Jones about 'Out Of Shadows' documentary.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbQpk4PxXy2a/
--
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Altiyan_Childs
https://www.facebook.com/altiyanchilds9
https://twitter.com/altiyanofficial
https://twitter.com/altiyan_childs
https://twitter.com/altiyanjchilds
https://7news.com.au/the-morning-show/altiyan-childs-reveals-where-it-all-went-wrong-after-the-x-factor-and-how-he-turned-his-life-around-c-1372122
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8817367/The-X-Factor-winner-Altiyan-Childs-45-resurfaces-decade.html
https://au.lifestyle.yahoo.com/x-factor-altiyan-childs-reappears-10-years-after-win-224038720.html
https://open.spotify.com/artist/73cuOVlIlH9I4uYQ9oD5Lw
https://xfactor.fandom.com/wiki/Altiyan_Childs
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/437130707564109669/
--
2010 Australian x factor winner Altiyan Childs exposes freemasonry
Deborah Hardman - 419 subscribers
Truth teller on free masonry satan cult.
https://youtu.be/XhBs6HpFKs8
--
Altiyan Childs Exposes Freemasonry
64,154 views•May 2, 2021
Ryan Zehm - 15.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Y7G5CKX0je0
https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanZehm/videos
--
Altiyan Emailed Me: An Email From Altiyan Childs
2,960 views • May 12, 2021
https://youtu.be/E_Xti9kQRa8
A SEARCH FOR TRUTH: https://beyondthepoles.com/?p=241
--
Who REALLY Runs the World? | A Marine Reacts... | Altiyan Childs Freemasonry Follow Up
4,672 views•Streamed live on May 6, 2021
CHRIS THRALL - 59.7K subscribers
Join me, former Royal Marine Chris Thrall, as we look deeper at the recent video 'X-Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion' by Altiyan Childs ??????
https://youtu.be/LvB6De_6VpE
--
Original Video: https://youtu.be/bZ4NTdSK5ac
--
Altiyan Childs - X-Factor Winner Reveals World's Secret Religion
Joined Nov 1, 2018 - 908,566 views
912,609 views • Apr 15, 2021
https://youtu.be/bZ4NTdSK5ac
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVu3hl-6a14nCoWZfcszYA/about
--
Altiyan Childs
Send any genuine queries to [email protected]
Royalty free music from
http://www.FesliyanStudios.com
&
Machina by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
-------------------
Source:
X Factor Winner Reveals Worlds Secret Religion and Society by Altiyan Childs
12,017 views•May 25, 2021 - 5:17:11 min
https://youtu.be/3-oJorybxAc
by: Denae
Altiyan Child original video
https://youtu.be/bZ4NTdSK5ac
Check out my video
Jesus saved me from new age practices https://youtu.be/2Gz32zXmHZs
Jesus LOVES you
#Jesuslovesyou #xfactor
X Factor winner reveals worlds secret religion
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=+x+Factor+winner+reveals+worlds+secret+religion
--
Keywords
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