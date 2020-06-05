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Die wahren Ursprünge von Black Lives Matter - Video deutsch
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49 views • June 05, 2020
Manchmal, so sagt man, sind Dinge nicht das wonach sie aussehen.
In unserer Welt ist fast nichts was von Bedeutung ist, dass wonach es ausschaut. Oder den Anschein erwecken will. Black Lives Matter ist keine organische Entwicklung.
LGBTQ ist keine organische Entwicklung. Frühsexualisierung ist keine organische Entwicklung.
Genauso wenig wie die Migranten Krise das Ergebnis höherer Gewalten ist.
Der Ursprung liegt ganz woanders. Was passiert ist kein Zufall, sondern Vorsatz.
https://t.me/ftaol
#wasistLoxismus
#wasistKalergiplan
In unserer Welt ist fast nichts was von Bedeutung ist, dass wonach es ausschaut. Oder den Anschein erwecken will. Black Lives Matter ist keine organische Entwicklung.
LGBTQ ist keine organische Entwicklung. Frühsexualisierung ist keine organische Entwicklung.
Genauso wenig wie die Migranten Krise das Ergebnis höherer Gewalten ist.
Der Ursprung liegt ganz woanders. Was passiert ist kein Zufall, sondern Vorsatz.
https://t.me/ftaol
#wasistLoxismus
#wasistKalergiplan
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