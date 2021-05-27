TAKE ME TO YOUR VAXXAPALOOZA - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

Corbett Report ExtrascorbettreportWelcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:Story #1: UFOs Go Mainstream Again, Suspense Builds Ahead of Major Pentagram ReportImage: “I'm not saying the sudden uptick in permissible criticism of Israel is because we're about to have a fake alien invasion while the Antichrist assumes control of the New Global Governanace, but if that happens, you heard it here first...”Obama Spills the Tea on UFOs with James CordenUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't AmericanHarry Reid: Yeah, we might have some UFO wreckage laying around someplaceQAnon followers now convinced UFOs are being used to distract from Trump’s ‘Big Lie’Tucker Carlson: UFOs may pose a real threat to the United States, and the US military does not careUFOs Go Mainstream? Pentagon Preparing a Report for Congress, Ignoring the ObviousHow to Fake an Alien InvasionNWNW Flashback: Army Investigates Blink-182 Frontman's Alien TechWhy is t..