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TAKE ME TO YOUR VAXXAPALOOZA - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK
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60 views • May 27, 2021
Corbett Report Extras

corbettreport


Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: UFOs Go Mainstream Again, Suspense Builds Ahead of Major Pentagram Report
https://archive.is/Q6bpY
Image: “I'm not saying the sudden uptick in permissible criticism of Israel is because we're about to have a fake alien invasion while the Antichrist assumes control of the New Global Governanace, but if that happens, you heard it here first...”
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/809978495454412840/847229206983082074/Screenshot_20210521-193011.png
Obama Spills the Tea on UFOs with James Corden
https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/obama-spills-the-tea-on-ufos-with-james-corden/vi-AAKeZuo
UFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't American
https://news.yahoo.com/ufos-very-real-60-minutes-061200487.html
Harry Reid: Yeah, we might have some UFO wreckage laying around someplace
https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/05/01/harry-reid-yeah-we-might-have-some-ufo-wreckage-laying-around-someplace-n387150
QAnon followers now convinced UFOs are being used to distract from Trump’s ‘Big Lie’
https://news.yahoo.com/qanon-followers-now-convinced-ufos-203049826.html
Tucker Carlson: UFOs may pose a real threat to the United States, and the US military does not care
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-ufos-may-pose-a-real-threat-to-the-united-states-and-the-us-military-does-not-care
UFOs Go Mainstream? Pentagon Preparing a Report for Congress, Ignoring the Obvious
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/05/21/ufos-go-mainstream-pentagon-preparing-a-report-for-congress-ignoring-the-obvious/
How to Fake an Alien Invasion
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-301-how-to-fake-an-alien-invasion/
NWNW Flashback: Army Investigates Blink-182 Frontman's Alien Tech
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1487-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/
Why is t..
Keywords
vaccinecontrolsurveillancecell phonecorbettreporttrackinginjectiontracingnewworldnextweekcovid-19corbett report extras
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