© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michigan State Police BLOCKED GOP Electors from Legislature!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
217 views • December 14, 2020
Michigan State Police BLOCKED GOP Electors from Legislature! These should be immediately arrested and imprisoned and the key thrown away! December 14, 2020! Fake News then came out and said "All were then let into Legislature and all voted against Trump." LIARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.