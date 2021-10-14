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I want my life back, do you?
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180 views • October 14, 2021
Henna Maria, October 8, 2021
Do you ever stop to remember how your life was before the spring of 2020? Can you feel what it was like, being in a big crowd, travelling and working freely, making plans, building projects, connecting with people, enjoying life? This video is just a little glimpse of everything I have lost, when the world fell into tyranny. Can you imagine what we have lost, collectively?
I see that our world has been in a dire need for healing for millenia. What we are experiencing now is the desperate attempt of the ruling class to implement total social control, in order to destroy the seed of our liberation, the powerful awakening which is germinating in the centre of the collective human spirit.
Will we see humanity rise up during our lifetime? It's up to each and every one of us.
It is time to reclaim what is ours - our culture, our liberty, our life!
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
My Website - https://hennamaria.community
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/henna.loves/
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org/
———————————————
• MY COURSE:
Foundations for Pioneering Peace Activism - https://hennamaria.community/courses.html
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://hennamaria.community/donate
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
Do you ever stop to remember how your life was before the spring of 2020? Can you feel what it was like, being in a big crowd, travelling and working freely, making plans, building projects, connecting with people, enjoying life? This video is just a little glimpse of everything I have lost, when the world fell into tyranny. Can you imagine what we have lost, collectively?
I see that our world has been in a dire need for healing for millenia. What we are experiencing now is the desperate attempt of the ruling class to implement total social control, in order to destroy the seed of our liberation, the powerful awakening which is germinating in the centre of the collective human spirit.
Will we see humanity rise up during our lifetime? It's up to each and every one of us.
It is time to reclaim what is ours - our culture, our liberty, our life!
———————————————
• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
My Website - https://hennamaria.community
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/henna.loves/
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
———————————————
• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Police for Freedom - https://policeforfreedom.org/
———————————————
• MY COURSE:
Foundations for Pioneering Peace Activism - https://hennamaria.community/courses.html
———————————————
• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
Donations - https://hennamaria.community/donate
———————————————
• INVESTIGATE!
https://questioningcovid.com/
———————————————
• THANK YOU!
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