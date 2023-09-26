Top 10 'Dark Future' predictions that have come TRUE

Glenn Beck





Sep 25, 2023





World leaders recently gathered in India for this year's G20 Summit and produced a document that is practically the Great Reset on steroids. Glenn reviews the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, which outlines policy plans and priorities for member nations, and reveals the 10 biggest predictions from his book "Dark Future" that the document now proposes. For instance, global elites are now openly calling for the scaling back of private and public land use, the embedding of elitist priorities into AI, and the introduction and adoption of CBDCs. So much for so-called "conspiracy theories."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVgXq7r_aQ8