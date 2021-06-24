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RegSledge: Joe Rogan, Who are They? The Phoenix vs Golden Dawn? [27.06.2020]
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52 views • June 24, 2021
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
Original title: Joe Rogan & The War for the Seat of the Antichrist | The Phoenix vs Golden Dawn Trump Illuminati NWO
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Phoenix+Golden+Dawn&;t=h_&ia=web
1,787 views Jun 27, 2020
RegSledge - 1.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EFUk4veFQ_E
'Comments are turned off'
Location: United States
Joined Oct 12, 2010
134,965 views
https://www.youtube.com/user/RegSledge/videos
BitChute Link - https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bq0fgFx744v/
Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww
Comments are turned off
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Source Tamara Desiree Magdalene:
I Compiled A Chart of The Golden Dawn vs. The Phoenix Factions For You Guys [22.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kiheB51SJmPi/
Twitter: Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7 :
"I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal." https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
--
Youtube #2 Description
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw
--
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2.
3.82K subscribers - Joined May 15, 2021 - 304,020 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos
Original title: Joe Rogan & The War for the Seat of the Antichrist | The Phoenix vs Golden Dawn Trump Illuminati NWO
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Phoenix+Golden+Dawn&;t=h_&ia=web
1,787 views Jun 27, 2020
RegSledge - 1.49K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EFUk4veFQ_E
'Comments are turned off'
Location: United States
Joined Oct 12, 2010
134,965 views
https://www.youtube.com/user/RegSledge/videos
BitChute Link - https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bq0fgFx744v/
Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww
Comments are turned off
--
Source Tamara Desiree Magdalene:
I Compiled A Chart of The Golden Dawn vs. The Phoenix Factions For You Guys [22.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kiheB51SJmPi/
Twitter: Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7 :
"I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal." https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
--
Youtube #2 Description
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw
--
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2.
3.82K subscribers - Joined May 15, 2021 - 304,020 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew/videos
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