© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why You Shouldn't Get Excited About 5G | Untangled
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
416 views • August 08, 2019
5G networks are slowly rolling out. It will be 10 times faster than 4G LTE, which will open up possibilities for wireless VR experiences, reliable driverless cars, and medical advances. But there are a few hurdles 5G needs to overcome before consumers can really take advantage of it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.