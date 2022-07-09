More Lethal Than Abortion Pills: Horrifying Miscarriage Rates With The COVID Jab

In January of 2021, the New England Journal of Medicine came out with an article that stated that pregnant women who got the shot did not have a higher rate of spontaneous miscarriage. However, when you look at the data, they lumped women in their third trimester into the first-trimester group and assessed whether or not they had a first-trimester spontaneous miscarriage. When you take that cohort out, the rate of miscarriage was 82%, right in line with findings from the Pfizer documents.





Dr. Elizabeth Mumper: "For a first-trimester woman to get this injection, they have more of a chance of having a miscarriage or stillbirth than if they were to actually take an abortifacient."



