More Lethal Than Abortion Pills: Horrifying Miscarriage Rates With The COVID Jab

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In January of 2021, the New England Journal of Medicine came out with an article that stated that pregnant women who got the shot did not have a higher rate of spontaneous miscarriage. However, when you look at the data, they lumped women in their third trimester into the first-trimester group and assessed whether or not they had a first-trimester spontaneous miscarriage. When you take that cohort out, the rate of miscarriage was 82%, right in line with findings from the Pfizer documents.
Dr. Elizabeth Mumper: "For a first-trimester woman to get this injection, they have more of a chance of having a miscarriage or stillbirth than if they were to actually take an abortifacient."