Richard Medhurst Arrested for Being the Wrong Kind of Journalist - 'Thought Police' - KernowDamo

Richard Medhurst Arrested for Being the Wrong Kind of Journalist - KernowDamo

Video that I found on YouTube. I'm not familiar with his channel, he's from the UK where Richard's arrest happened and explains well.

KernowDamo's video description & info:

Richard Medhurst has been arrested for essentially being the wrong kind of journalist - one that actually reports what he actually sees.

Right, so the honourable profession of the journalist. Keeping the public informed, telling truth to power and holding it to account, my goodness we’ve got some poor ones in this country if that is what they are supposed to do haven’t we? But that isn’t to say we don’t have some truly excellent individuals and media outlets who are worthy of being called journalist and over the last 10 months certainly we’ve seen many risk their lives to bring us the truth of what is happening in Gaza and beyond, far too many losing their lives in the process, despite targeting of journalists being, as you would imagine a war crime. Where such people as they have risked their lives to bring us the truth, as seen on social media as well as through their outlets, mostly independent or foreign news outlets of course, our own here have chiefly provided cover for our govt pro Israel leanings, not journalists as much as stenographers, repeating what they are told to repeat, omitting to cover key events or presenting them in a disreputable and even dishonest manner.

But it really does come to something when a journalist who sits in the middle of the Venn diagram of reporting the truth from the Middle East, whilst also happening to be British, can return home from the Middle East and get arrested on the spot for terrorism, when all he has actually done is his job. So is Richard Medhurst now the ‘wrong kind’ of journalist for Keir Starmer then?

Right, so the arrest of Richard Medhurst as a journalist under Sect 12 of the Terrorism Act – the first British journalist to ever be treated as such, should send shockwaves amongst the populus of this country, or at least might have had half a chance to, if the excuses for journalism in our mainstream media were covering this story because yet again, they are not. I sometimes get referred to as a journalist in comments to videos like this, I’ve always rejected the notion, I’m just a guy with plenty to say, calling out those who should be saying it but aren’t, who choose to call themselves journalists, but are more often than not just repeating whatever they are told to print or say on TV by some ‘anonymous source’ or another. But actually the reason I shun it is because, frankly when you come across the crucial and important work some people worthy of the term journalist do, who studied it and conduct themselves true to the nature of the profession, the reality is I’m mostly just referencing their work, because the more such messaging is spread, the more people are better informed for it, rarely do the decent reporters have the platforms they deserve. They are the journalists not me & RM is certainly one such person, doing crucial work, relaying important news events in a manner that are either not being covered at all, or are being grossly misrepresented. But because all Medhurst has ever done is his actual job, covering the situation in the ME and doing it honestly, fairly and frankly embarrassing our government and mainstream media for it’s complicity in what Israel are doing, he’s been arrested as he returned to the UK, at Heathrow airport under Sect 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Original Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6iOi2MvMXQ

**Subscribe to the channel here** https://www.youtube.com/KernowDamo?su...

►ABOUT ME:

Hi, I'm Damien Willey. I'm a former welder, but now I'm a writer, blogger, vlogger and presenter and interviewer with Socialist Telly (Please do go and visit what we all get up to on / socialisttelly )

I'm an unpaid carer for my disabled wife and daughter and as such we know all too well the difficulties that associated with that living in Tory Britain and I personally believe the answer lies in socialism.

This channel, along with my other social media act as outlets to push back against that, to demand better of our politicians and leaders, to pull apart the media spin that supports them and the way the UK is run and to give a voice, to the voiceless.

►CONTACT:

Email: [email protected]

►SUPPORT:

If you appreciate the importance of alternative media in the UK and enjoy my work please consider financially supporting it.

►SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Alternatively please share this video on your favourite social media & if you'd like to see what I get up to elsewhere, yoy can also find links to my presence elsewhere at linktr.ee/KernowDamo





