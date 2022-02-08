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Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100 MILLION Amid Cancel Culture Attack
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10 views • February 08, 2022
Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100 MILLION Amid Cancel Culture Attack

NOTE this broadcast uses inaccurate information at 1:50 stating there was misinformation shared, in fact it was scientific, factual information based on verified studies.

Social media platform Rumble has offered Joe Rogan $100 million to bring his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” to its video platform amid controversy surrounding his show on Spotify.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski wrote in an open letter on Monday that he stands with Rogan, who is facing blowback for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on his show and his past use of racial slurs.

“We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” Pavlovski said in his letter.

“So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?” he added.
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podcastjoe roganspotifycancel culturerumble offer
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