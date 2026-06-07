Trump's tone shifted completely after this weekend, and it came after a nuke revelation from Iran.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ex-CIA Larry Johnson says the U.S. got the intel twice: once when Pakistan's foreign minister called Marco Rubio, and again when NSA likely intercepted the call between Iran's president and Pakistan's prime minister confirming it.
"If Iran's going to make this kind of threat, it better have more than just one nuclear weapon."
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!