US Special Forces' Chinook Helicopter Destroyed After Isis Raid in Syria

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The remains of the US Special Forces' helicopter were left strewn around its crash site near the Syrian city of Afrin on Thursday, after it was destroyed in a US-led coalition raid that led to the killing of the leader of the Islamic State (IS).
US President Joe Biden confirmed in a statement on Thursday, that the raid targeted Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the Islamic State (IS) leader who was killed during the operation.
Biden further confirmed that al-Qurayshi blew himself up during the special forces operation killing himself and at least 13 people including six children and four women. Amaq, IS' press agency, have yet to officially confirm al-Qurayshi's death or name a successor.
In recent months, US forces have been regularly targeting jihadist leaders in northwestern Syria mostly through drone strikes.
#Syria #IS #al-Qurayshi #US