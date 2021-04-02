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WHO WILL GUARD THE GUARDS? Are the Police Never Wrong? In China They Arn't
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30 views • April 02, 2021
Daisy, a Chinese refugee, tells her story and what police encounters in China are like. Do they have laws to follow like here in America? Are they restricted in any fashion? Who will guard the guards?
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com for our solution to big government.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com for our solution to big government.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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