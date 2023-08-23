Create New Account
Hands Off Our Children
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
WHO and UN – Pedofingers away from children

Every healthy person knows that true love protects children. In particular, it protects children from sexual assault and deformity. However, what the WHO and UN are selling with inhumane power as freedom for children, is simply abominable destruction of their personalities, on all levels of their development.

