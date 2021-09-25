Atty Matt DePerno: Ariz Audit Officials Were Threatened–Forced to Water Down Audit Report

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Following the public hearing, Michigan Attorney and Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno tweeted out that he was told that Arizona attorney Cory Langhofer suppressed critical information from the audit report, including the statement that the election must be decertified. DePerno said that insiders told him the officials have been threatened.