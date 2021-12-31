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Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 141 | John Christiana with Lawsuit Updates to Halt Targeting & Slander
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88 views • December 31, 2021
Lawsuit Updates to Halt Unlawful Targeted Harassment, Subhuman DEW/Neurotech Targeting by NSA/DHS/CIA/FBI/DOD et al , COINTELPRO, and Defamation Campaigns
Lively and candid discussion with former Legal Director of Targeted Justice and world record-holder in mountain climbing John Christiana on the status and context of his lawsuits against various parties for targeted harassment, including Walmart for retail shopping harassment, Richard Lighthouse/Owen Calvert of Targeted Justice for defamation campaigns and ex-NSA Karen Melton Stewart for defamation campaigns, as well as general discussion and opinions on the ongoing horrors and domestic terrorism of subhuman Intelligence agency and military targeting, surveillance-abuse, experimentation and energy-weapons-operation on the populace, on infiltration and COINTELPRO in activism, on Richard Lighthouse's controversial advice on doxxing and false reports to flood FBI terrorist watchlists (which are falsely filled by the FBI to target thousands of non-criminals usually whistleblowers, activists, writers, and natural leaders who cross the path of unprincipled FBI informants & local Freemasons), and how best to proceed–with lawsuits, letters, Congressional communications—to expose these horrific crimes.
LINKS FOR MORE:
John Christiana's websites:
www.targetedevidence.com
www.Targetedamerica.com
www.LifeofJohnChristiana.com
www.7summits.com
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH JOHN CHRISTIANA:
Report #183:John Christiana On Lawsuits Against Orange County, Huntington Beach PD, Targeted Justice/JUNE 4, 2020
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-183-john-christiana-on-lawsuits:a
Ramola D Reports | Online Press Conference | Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting, Trafficking, Torture/OCTOBER 15, 2021:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qitq13unrKhb/
Report # 139: Targeted America: Karen Stewart, John Christiana, Ann Marie Anderson, & Hope Franklin/July 9th, 2019:
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-139-targeted-america-karen:1
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Lively and candid discussion with former Legal Director of Targeted Justice and world record-holder in mountain climbing John Christiana on the status and context of his lawsuits against various parties for targeted harassment, including Walmart for retail shopping harassment, Richard Lighthouse/Owen Calvert of Targeted Justice for defamation campaigns and ex-NSA Karen Melton Stewart for defamation campaigns, as well as general discussion and opinions on the ongoing horrors and domestic terrorism of subhuman Intelligence agency and military targeting, surveillance-abuse, experimentation and energy-weapons-operation on the populace, on infiltration and COINTELPRO in activism, on Richard Lighthouse's controversial advice on doxxing and false reports to flood FBI terrorist watchlists (which are falsely filled by the FBI to target thousands of non-criminals usually whistleblowers, activists, writers, and natural leaders who cross the path of unprincipled FBI informants & local Freemasons), and how best to proceed–with lawsuits, letters, Congressional communications—to expose these horrific crimes.
LINKS FOR MORE:
John Christiana's websites:
www.targetedevidence.com
www.Targetedamerica.com
www.LifeofJohnChristiana.com
www.7summits.com
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH JOHN CHRISTIANA:
Report #183:John Christiana On Lawsuits Against Orange County, Huntington Beach PD, Targeted Justice/JUNE 4, 2020
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-183-john-christiana-on-lawsuits:a
Ramola D Reports | Online Press Conference | Worldwide DEW/Neurotech Targeting, Trafficking, Torture/OCTOBER 15, 2021:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qitq13unrKhb/
Report # 139: Targeted America: Karen Stewart, John Christiana, Ann Marie Anderson, & Hope Franklin/July 9th, 2019:
https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/report-139-targeted-america-karen:1
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Lbry, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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