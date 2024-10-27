SCIENTISTS CREATE 'ANTI-GRAVITY' DEVICE ☈ THAT COULD REVOLUTIONIZE TRANSPORTATION

Special thanks to Rea Bow 💐





Exodus Propulsion Technologies co-founder and NASA electrostatics expert Charles Buhler claims to have helped invent a device that breaks the known laws of gravity. The “propellantless propulsion” device uses electromagnetism to propel an object without fuel, meaning that if a strong enough version is developed, we won’t need rockets to get to space. Buhler joins Glenn to explain how this technology works – or at least as much as he can, because there’s still a lot that’s unknown about how this tech even exists. Plus, he details just how revolutionary it would be for ALL transportation, including why he believes it could get us to the moon in under 3 hours and to Mars in 5-6 days!





