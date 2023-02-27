Create New Account
Dr Peter McCullough said he would deal with me (aka VaccinePolice)
VaccinePolice
Published 16 hours ago
Dr Peter Mccullough said he would deal with me (aka vaccinepolice)

I think God dealt with him and soften his ❤️ heart.

God I believe showed Dr Peter Mccullough all vaccines are bioweapons. I believe there is no vaccine that should ever be given to a adult, a child or any animal. 

What do you think?

Www.vaccine-police.com 

Www.getigf1.com

