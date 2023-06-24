Soldiers of Wagner PMC opened fire 00:02 at the entrance to the Rostelecom building in Rostov-on-Don - RT
People are fleeing in panic. The building is located opposite the circus, where the Wagnerians had previously placed a tank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.