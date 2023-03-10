Attorney Mark McCloskey: The CCP vows to destroy the United States economically, and militarily and socially but the American politicians turn a blind eye to it

https://gettr.com/post/p2apfe149e8

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Attorney Mark McCloskey(GETTR:@mccloskeyusa): The CCP vows to destroy the United States economically, and militarily and socially but the American politicians turn a blind eye to it because they need tens of millions of dollars to get elected to office. That money comes from big corporations that are entrenched in China, that are controlled by the CCP, and are dictated by this goal of universal communist control.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 律师马克·麦克洛斯基(GETTR:@mccloskeyusa)：中共发誓要从经济、军事和社会层面摧毁美国，但美国的政客却对此视而不见，因为他们需要数千万美元才能当选公职。这些钱来自深植中共国市场的大公司，它们受中共控制，为实现全球共产主义控制的目标服务。





