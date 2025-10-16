Nice Russian strike in Nezhin, Chernigov Oblast overnight. (Strikes in Kharkov too. Emergency power outages began in Kiev)

Russia has information about sabotage preparations against the "Turkish Stream" gas pipeline by British and Ukrainian special services, said FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov.

In addition, instructors from the British Army SAS special units and the British intelligence MI6 planned a series of drone strikes on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, whose shareholders include companies from Russia, Kazakhstan, and the USA, Bortnikov added.

The terrorist attack with FPV drones targeting airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions occurred on the eve of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul in the summer.

According to the FSB, the British provided propaganda support for the operation, spreading fake news in the media about allegedly huge damage caused and exclusively Ukrainian "authorship."



