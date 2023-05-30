Create New Account
Greenpeace co-founder refutes the Climate Crisis Hoax with basic scientific facts.
Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, refutes the assertion that CO2 is some kind of "pollutant", that's somehow destructive to the environment:


"Every molecule of CO2 we emit, came from the environment in the first place... We are just putting it back where it came from. And when it was there, life flourished."


Full interview: https://youtube.com/watch?v=GLkiQ0qIm-M

scientific evidenceclimate crisis hoaxgreenpeace co-founder

