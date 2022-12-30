"The Jewish people love him like he's the King of Israel." — Wayne Allyn Root about Donald Trump

Daniel 8:25King James Version

And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand.





In one of his late podcasts in August of 2019, Wayne Allyn Root called the 45th President of America Donald Trump the Second Coming of God and the King of Israel. Trump tweeted Wayne Allyn Root's comments at 12:34 pm eastern time on August 21, 2019, almost as if to boast.





