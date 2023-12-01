FBI Caught Attempting To Cover Up Information Regarding Hamas Terrorist Training Camp?

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
FRIDAY DECEMBER 01, 2023
EPISODE #3844 8AM
SPECIAL GUEST:
• Sarah Fields, Investigative Journalist for the Publica. President Of Texas Freedom Coalition. Texas Activist.
WEBSITE:
• https://www.texasfreedomcoalition.com/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter/X: @SarahIsCensored
🔴 RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v3z0lvp-desantis-tries-to-lead-america-with-the-poop-map-pete-santilli-show-3844-12.html?mref=24ns9&mc=b83jn
_____________________________________
SUPPORT US:
PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.