FBI Caught Attempting To Cover Up Information Regarding Hamas Terrorist Training Camp?
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

FRIDAY DECEMBER 01, 2023

EPISODE #3844 8AM


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Sarah Fields, Investigative Journalist for the Publica. President Of Texas Freedom Coalition. Texas Activist.


https://www.thepublica.com

https://www.texasfreedomcoalition.com/


• Twitter/X: @SarahIsCensored


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v3z0lvp-desantis-tries-to-lead-america-with-the-poop-map-pete-santilli-show-3844-12.html?mref=24ns9&mc=b83jn



