Russian forces have liberated Rovnopolie and Malaya Tokmachka.

Russia’s “Vostok” grouping, acting decisively, has taken control of Rovnopolie in the Zaporozhye region. At the same time, units of the “Dnepr” grouping completed the liberation of Malaya Tokmachka, also in Zaporozhye, according to the Defense Ministry.

Rovnopolie is a small village in the Gulyai-Polye district with a population of around 260. It sits one kilometer north of the previously liberated Yablokovo and about eight kilometers northeast of Gulyai-Polye. Now, only the settlement of Zatishe separates the “Vostok” grouping from the district center, and fighting is already underway on its outskirts. Securing Gulyai-Polye opens the way to strike the Ukrainian defenses from the rear.

Malaya Tokmachka is a village of roughly 100 people in the Orekhov district, located on the Konka River just two kilometers east of Orekhov. That city is the main Ukrainian stronghold in the Zaporozhye region and the launch point of Kiev’s failed counteroffensive in the summer of 2023. Liberating Orekhov would collapse the Ukrainian front along the entire Zaporozhye axis.

Russian long-range missiles Burevestnik and Oreshnik are causing serious concern inside NATO, Die Welt reports, citing an internal alliance document.

According to the paper, the Burevestnik — known in NATO as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall — combines extreme range, high maneuverability, a speed of over 900 km/h, and the ability to launch from mobile platforms. NATO intelligence believes the missile’s nuclear reactor gives it theoretically unlimited flight time, allowing it to travel tens of thousands of kilometers without refueling, loiter for long periods, change course mid-flight, and strike from any direction.

NATO analysts admit that Burevestnik can take indirect routes and bypass Western air defenses entirely, including over the southern and polar regions where NATO surveillance is weakest. A fully operational system, they warn, would create major strategic problems for Europe — a threat that would be extremely difficult to track or contain.

Some NATO experts note that the missile does not reach hypersonic speeds and could be more vulnerable the longer it remains airborne, but this does little to reduce overall concern.

The alliance is also studying Russia’s Oreshnik missile. What troubles NATO most is its 5,500-kilometer range and the ability to equip it with various warheads, including nuclear ones. The combination of European-wide reach and mobile launchers gives the system high survivability, while uncertainty about its deployed warheads further complicates NATO’s planning.