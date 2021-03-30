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Werribee Zoo Lions
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12 views • March 30, 2021
A more dramatic event happened recently at the lion enclosure on my last visit to Werribee Zoo. One lion successfully pulled its milk bottle through the netting and was not going to surrender it in a hurry. It was interesting to see how the zoo staff responded. Later and not shown in the video all the lions were 'recalled' to better manage the surrender of that bottle 'from the lion's mouth'. These lions have been trained for times like this and off they ran to the sound of a particular whistle, the bottle still in the mouth of one of them. We were definitely entertained.
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