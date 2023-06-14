Create New Account
Dr. Ana Mihalcea - Biden's Universal Nanotechnology Vaccine & "Zombie" Blood 6/14/23
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins us to discuss Biden's Nanotechnology Initiative, part of the Administration's 2023 budget, which expressly states the COVID-19 injections are existing nanotechnology vaccines. The document also outlines a future "universal nanotechnology vaccine."

Dr. Mihalcea then takes us through SHOCK findings of what appears to be nanotechnology still in operation inside the blood of an individual that died 8 months ago.

