Date: Jan. 23, 2026. Lesson: 15-2026. Title: The Promise of the Bread of Life

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus centers on John 6:34–37, where Jesus moves the crowd from desire for provision to revelation of His identity. When they ask for bread, He declares Himself to be the Bread of Life—the only source of lasting satisfaction. Those who come to Him will never hunger, and those who believe will never thirst. Even more, Jesus anchors salvation in the will of the Father, assuring that all who are given to Him will come, and none who come will ever be cast out. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the certainty, security, and sufficiency found in Christ alone, calling listeners to trust not in provision, but in the Person who gives eternal life.

Lesson 15-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





