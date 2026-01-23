BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Jan. 23, 2026. Lesson: 15-2026. Title: The Promise of the Bread of Life
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 day ago

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus centers on John 6:34–37, where Jesus moves the crowd from desire for provision to revelation of His identity. When they ask for bread, He declares Himself to be the Bread of Life—the only source of lasting satisfaction. Those who come to Him will never hunger, and those who believe will never thirst. Even more, Jesus anchors salvation in the will of the Father, assuring that all who are given to Him will come, and none who come will ever be cast out. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the certainty, security, and sufficiency found in Christ alone, calling listeners to trust not in provision, but in the Person who gives eternal life.

Lesson 15-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse

The Complete Cold Weather Survival Blueprint: Protecting Your Home, Health and Freedom from Infrastructure Collapse

Mike Adams
House rejects measure to curb Trump&#8217;s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
&#8220;Wartime Homefront Essential Skills&#8221; on BrightU: The beauty of gardening and the intelligent ecosystem beneath our feet

“Wartime Homefront Essential Skills” on BrightU: The beauty of gardening and the intelligent ecosystem beneath our feet

Jacob Thomas
Research reveals lifestyle changes that can significantly lower DEMENTIA risk

Research reveals lifestyle changes that can significantly lower DEMENTIA risk

Kevin Hughes
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
FDA recalls hundreds of products due to unsanitary conditions at Minnesota distribution center

FDA recalls hundreds of products due to unsanitary conditions at Minnesota distribution center

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy