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DEAD BODYBUILDERS - SPIKE IN DEATHS 2021
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514 views • November 10, 2021
All the information linking fitfluencers and dead bodybuilders to the deathjab have been taken down by our good friends at YewTube. What did you expect? There's been under-reported deaths from the clotshot in football and other sports including famous cricket stars from India, Europe and around the World.
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62660
Here's a list of some well known US Bodybuilders who died in 2021.
John Meadows - Dead (August 8, 2021)
Shawn Rhoden - Dead (Nov 6, 2021)
Kali Muscle - Heart Attack (Survived)
Andy Haman - Dead (March 19, 2021)
George Peterson III - Dead (Oct 7, 2021)
Baseball player, Hank Aaron said he got the COVID-19 vaccination on 5 January 2021.
A few weeks later, he died in his sleep on January 22, 2021, two weeks before his 87th birthday, in Atlanta.(Wikipedia)
https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hank_Aaron
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3MSL3dTMMAWh/
More;-
https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/sudden-deaths.html?m=1
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62660
Here's a list of some well known US Bodybuilders who died in 2021.
John Meadows - Dead (August 8, 2021)
Shawn Rhoden - Dead (Nov 6, 2021)
Kali Muscle - Heart Attack (Survived)
Andy Haman - Dead (March 19, 2021)
George Peterson III - Dead (Oct 7, 2021)
Baseball player, Hank Aaron said he got the COVID-19 vaccination on 5 January 2021.
A few weeks later, he died in his sleep on January 22, 2021, two weeks before his 87th birthday, in Atlanta.(Wikipedia)
https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hank_Aaron
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3MSL3dTMMAWh/
More;-
https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/sudden-deaths.html?m=1
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