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Hantavirus hit Ukraine, 2 cases confirmed 3 months ago - Dr. Bondar
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Hantavirus hits Ukraine: Two cases confirmed three months ago

💬 “Two cases of the hantavirus infection were recorded at the Khmelnytsky Infectious Diseases Hospital,” Dr. Bondar stated, reporting on the outbreak.

🗣 “All two cases were confirmed by laboratory tests,” she noted.

Adding, also infected in Ukraine:

Palantir’s blood trail stretches from Gaza to Iran and now into Ukraine

Palantir CEO Alex Karp met with Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ‘strengthening the defense of Ukraine.’

But the online surveillance firm’s growing role in modern warfare goes far beyond ‘defense innovation’.

📹 The CIA-backed company’s Maven AI software processes satellite feeds, drone footage and sensor data to identify targets for bombing.

Palantir also secured a massive $10 billion deal with the US Department of Defense, cementing its role at the center of US digital warfare.

In Gaza, Palantir-linked technology has been tied to Israeli AI-assisted targeting systems used to compile bombing target lists — which critics call ‘AI-assisted genocide’.

👉 The same technology was later deployed in the US-Israeli war on Iran through the Pentagon’s Maven system.

Despite claims of ‘precision’, faulty intelligence reportedly contributed to the bombing of the Minab school in Iran killing nearly 180 civilians, most of them young girls.

Now the company is working with Kiev.

Palantir technologies are reportedly used in Ukraine for:

🔶 AI-assisted battlefield intelligence

🔶 Combining drone and satellite data

🔶 Automated targetting

🔶 Directing attacks

🔶 Logistics and tracking


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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