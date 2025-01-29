BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EU Parliament: Polish MP Braun interrupted a moment of silence for Holocaust victims with a call to prayer for “the victims of the Jewish genocide in Gaza.”
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
155 views • 3 months ago

Polish MP Grzegorz Braun interrupted a moment of silence for Holocaust victims at the EU Parliament with a call to prayer for “the victims of the Jewish genocide in Gaza.”

He remarked that “all victims are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

Since the genocide in Gaza he has spoken/acted out on numerous occasions:

In December 2023, he extinguished a menorah in the Polish Parliament with a fire extinguisher during a Hanukkah event, calling the Jewish ritual “Satanic.”

In October 2024, during a European Parliament debate marking the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, Braun called for Israel to be designated a terrorist state, describing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as “the largest and most criminal terrorist organisation.”

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
