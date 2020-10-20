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Trump being very pro-business, pro-American has ‘helped us’: U-Haul CEO
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15 views • October 20, 2020
U-Haul International CEO Joe Shoen and his sons talk with FOX Business about moving trends in the U.S., adapting the company to meet coronavirus-era needs and how the election could affect U-Haul.
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