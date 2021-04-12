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The World As We Know It Frequency and Energy Show
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10 views • April 12, 2021
Join Robert V, Trina Phoenix and Special Guest
Ryan Serio and Kent Nickols
We talk about sounds of language and how those may give off different frequencys.
Has our lanquage been corupted and turned on us tune in and find out what is going on. Lots of information you need to know.
Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
https:// Trina
www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HSgAbBtHXyzF0ua-oiPg
[email protected]
Ryan Serio and Kent Nickols
We talk about sounds of language and how those may give off different frequencys.
Has our lanquage been corupted and turned on us tune in and find out what is going on. Lots of information you need to know.
Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
https:// Trina
www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HSgAbBtHXyzF0ua-oiPg
[email protected]
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