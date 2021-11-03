Marjorie Taylor Greene & Louie Gohmert Denied Entry to Visit DC Gitmo Political Prisoners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They were denied entry.
Several American citizens are being held in DC Gitmo for participating in the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol — where four Trump supporters lost their lives, one being shot in cold blood.
These prisoners are denied their God-given rights under the US Constitution and are beaten, abused and placed in isolation for their political beliefs — in America.